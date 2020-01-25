|
Sister Charlotte Smith, C.S.J.
North Augusta, South Carolina—North Augusta, SC – Liturgy of Christian Burial for Sister Charlotte Smith, C.S.J., 95, who entered into rest January 25, 2020, will be celebrated Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Father J. Renaurd West officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park. The Rosary will be recited at the funeral home Tuesday evening at 6 o'clock followed by visitation until 8 o'clock.
Sister Charlotte graduated from Mt. St. Joseph High School and entered the Sisters of St. Joseph, later receiving her Masters in Education. She was a Sister of St. Joseph for 79 years. During her long career as an educator she served in Savannah, GA, Valdosta, GA, Atlanta, GA, Green Bay, WI and retired from Aquinas High School in Augusta, GA as a Spanish and Yearbook teacher. Upon retirement, Sister Charlotte moved to Miami. She and her sister Sandra cared for their mother. She then returned to North Augusta, SC. Sister Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Edna Smith.
Survivors include her beloved sister, Sandra Giacalone and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet.
Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 6400 Minnesota Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63111
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 27, 2020