SFC (Ret.) Charner Henderson entered into rest Sunday, May 26, 2019
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Carpentersville Baptist Church, 415 Carpentersville Road, North Augusta, SC, Reverend Herman L. Bing, pastor, Reverend Patrick Outler, eulogist. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. The remains will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Blvd., Augusta, GA 30901. (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 1, 2019