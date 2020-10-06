Cheryl D. Walker
Augusta, GA—Cheryl Walker
Augusta, GA – Cheryl D. Walker, 73, wife of the late Ronald Lamar Walker, Sr., entered into rest on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her daughter's home.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Canaan Baptist Church, 3907 Mike Padgett Highway, Augusta, GA, at 3:00 P.M., with Pastor Mike Andrews officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. and all floral deliveries should be made to the church.
Mrs. Walker, a native of Evansville, IN, was the daughter of the late Walter Theodore and Marjorie Gregory Siddall, and had made Augusta her home for more than 50 years. She was a retired Bookkeeper, she loved to shop and cutting coupons. She had a genuine heart, never met a stranger and had a giving peronality. She was a wonderful Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchild, mother to her children and her animals, especially her pet dog Gracie.
Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her siblings, Mark, Johnny and Buddy Siddall.
She is survived by her daughter, Gina Bell (Matthew Sabo); son, Lance A. Herring, Sr.; grandchildren, Megan Loveday (Bryan), Ashley-Kristine Herring (Josh) and Lance A. Herring, Jr.; her great grandchild, Bradley Mills; her siblings, Harry, Shirlee and Greg Siddall and Maribeth Blaswich; her caretaker who was like a daughter, Sheila Hill; and her "Bestie" of over thirty years, Karon Powell.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/07/2020