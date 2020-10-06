1/1
Cheryl D. Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl D. Walker
Augusta, GA—Cheryl Walker
Augusta, GA – Cheryl D. Walker, 73, wife of the late Ronald Lamar Walker, Sr., entered into rest on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at her daughter's home.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Canaan Baptist Church, 3907 Mike Padgett Highway, Augusta, GA, at 3:00 P.M., with Pastor Mike Andrews officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. and all floral deliveries should be made to the church.
Mrs. Walker, a native of Evansville, IN, was the daughter of the late Walter Theodore and Marjorie Gregory Siddall, and had made Augusta her home for more than 50 years. She was a retired Bookkeeper, she loved to shop and cutting coupons. She had a genuine heart, never met a stranger and had a giving peronality. She was a wonderful Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchild, mother to her children and her animals, especially her pet dog Gracie.
Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her siblings, Mark, Johnny and Buddy Siddall.
She is survived by her daughter, Gina Bell (Matthew Sabo); son, Lance A. Herring, Sr.; grandchildren, Megan Loveday (Bryan), Ashley-Kristine Herring (Josh) and Lance A. Herring, Jr.; her great grandchild, Bradley Mills; her siblings, Harry, Shirlee and Greg Siddall and Maribeth Blaswich; her caretaker who was like a daughter, Sheila Hill; and her "Bestie" of over thirty years, Karon Powell.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/07/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Canaan Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Canaan Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved