Funeral Services for Ms. Cheryl Denny, 68, who entered into rest February 16, 2019, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel, Dr. Paul Noe officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Denny was a lifelong resident of North Augusta. She worked at First Citizens Bank for many years then Cuz's Place and spent the last two years of her life as a caregiver. Ms. Denny was preceded in death by her parents John and Lois Deason.
Survivors include her daughter Rachel Brewer; a brother, Donnie Fowler; a sister, Gin Holmes Bowen; best friends, Gail Wood, Deborah Nelson, Gale Brice, Connie Atkins and Lynn Wasaliski; a special cousin, Sherri Reese.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5 until 7.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road, Aiken, SC 29801.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 20, 2019