Cheryl Marcelle Polson
Evans, Georgia—
Cheryl Marcelle Polson, 72, entered into rest November 11, 2020 at her residence.
She was a native of Augusta, Georgia, and worked at JC Penney's as a hair dresser and was a Methodist.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.
Survivors include her son, Julian Oldham, Jr. (Patty); boyfriend, John Platson; sisters, Phyllis Vintson (Gene); Deborah Thomas (Ronnie); and five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Julie M. Sumner.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/15/2020