Cheryl McCary
Waynesboro, GA—Cheryl H. McCary, 63, entered into rest Friday, November 22, 2019. She was a native of Savannah and a lifelong resident of Burke County. She was a 1974 graduate of Edmund Burke Academy. She worked at Plant Vogtle, was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, and loved to cook. Cheryl could brighten the room with her smile and laughter. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She married her husband David in 1984, they were constant companions who loved spending time with friends and family. She had an unbreakable bond with her younger sister, Lisa whom she loved dearly. Her two sons were her whole world until she was blessed to become a grandmother which delighted her more than anything.
She is survived by her husband, David McCary of Waynesboro; two sons, Ben Ellison (Kristin) of Waynesboro and Drew McCary (Kristina) of Waynesboro; her sister, Lisa Mathis of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, West Ellison, Brinley Ellison, Hank McCary, and Luke McCary; and her niece Kallie Palmer (Jon) of Decatur. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah Hendrix Westbrook and Russell R. Hendrix; and in-laws, Rufus and Evelyn McCary of Rome, GA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00pm-8:00pm Monday, November 25 at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be 11:00am Tuesday, November 26 in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Joyner officiating. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Scott Wren, Mark Smith, Bob Mallard, Robert Parrish, John Adams, Marion Westbrook, and Randy Hadden. Honorary Pallbearer will be John Palmer.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531)
The Augusta Chronicle - November 24, 2019
