Chol Silverstein, age 76, of Hephzibah entered into rest on June 13, 2019 at Eisenhower Army Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her son, David Bernard Silverstein. Chol is survived by her loving husband, Bernard Silverstein; daughters, Rachel Silverstein; Sharon Silverstein (Jon) McDavid; sisters, Sun Cha Buchta; Maeng Hyden and many family and friends in South Korea.
Chol was well known in the Korean Community, for her philanthropy and devoted her time and talents to assist people in the Korean Community. Chol was also a caring and doting mother, who taught her children to be independent and to care for other people and passed her elegance and lust for life to her children as well. She was loved dearly and gave of her time and talents.
Graveside Service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019, prior to the graveside from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Arlington Burial and Cremation; followed by the procession to the cemetery.
The family will accept flowers or contributions may be made to the .
