|
|
Mr. Chris "Tiny" Burkett, 62, entered into rest unexpectedly May 30, 2019, at St. John Towers, Augusta.
Chris was predeceased by his loving parents Mildred F. and Claude B. Burkett; brother C. Michael Burkett; and former wife Susanna N. Burkett. Survivors are a sister Gail B. (Charlie) Kennedy, and several nieces and nephews.
Chris was a member of Asbury U.M.C. Augusta. Chris "Tiny" was a truck driver for many years mostly for Mr. Ken Durden and several of his companies, an avid NASCAR and Harley Motorcycle fan.
Arrangements for a service are incomplete at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-9940311
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 12, 2019