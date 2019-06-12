Home

Chris "Tiny" Burkett

Chris "Tiny" Burkett Obituary
Mr. Chris "Tiny" Burkett, 62, entered into rest unexpectedly May 30, 2019, at St. John Towers, Augusta.

Chris was predeceased by his loving parents Mildred F. and Claude B. Burkett; brother C. Michael Burkett; and former wife Susanna N. Burkett. Survivors are a sister Gail B. (Charlie) Kennedy, and several nieces and nephews.

Chris was a member of Asbury U.M.C. Augusta. Chris "Tiny" was a truck driver for many years mostly for Mr. Ken Durden and several of his companies, an avid NASCAR and Harley Motorcycle fan.

Arrangements for a service are incomplete at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial & Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-9940311
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 12, 2019
