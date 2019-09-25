|
Chris Davis
Dearing, Georgia—Warren Christopher "Chris" Davis, 58, beloved son of Lula Tudor Davis and the late J.C. Davis, went home to be with the Lord on September 18, 2019.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
In addition to his mother, Lula T. Davis, he is survived by his sister, Sandra D. Jones; two brothers, Curtis Davis (Tracie) and Craig Davis (Karen); and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.C. Davis, a brother, Chuck Davis and nephew, Jacob C. Davis.
Memorials may be made in memory of Chris Davis, PO Box 1000, Harlem, GA 30814.
