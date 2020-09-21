Chris Halliday
Evans, GA—Entered into rest on Friday, September 18, 2020, Christopher Hayes Halliday, 46, loving husband of Lisa Farr Halliday.
Chris was born in Columbus but has lived in Augusta for the last 36 years. He was a 1993 graduate of Evans High School where he played both football and baseball and in the 1990 and 1993 State Championship. He was drafted by the New York Yankees in 1993 and 1994, played at Abraham Baldwin College from 1994-1995, Kennesaw State University from 1996-1997 and was the Division II National Champions World Series MVP in 1996. He graduated from Kennesaw State in 1998 and earned his Master's from Cambridge University. Chris was the Middle Georgia assistant baseball coach. He coached his sons and daughters travel baseball and softball teams. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, son, uncle, and family man.
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughter: Camryn Halliday; son: Patrick Halliday; parents: Bob and Barbara Ann Halliday; sisters: Casey Sheppard (Mike) and Holly Baxter (Wes); brother: Nick Halliday (Stacey); and 8 nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Grace Baptist Church in Evans with Rev. Bill Hilley officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Christopher "Doc Halliday" Hayes Halliday's Memorial Website at everloved.com
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
