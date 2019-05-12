Entered into rest Friday, May 10, 2019, Dr. Christian C. Lyngby, 92, loving husband of 70 years to the late Constance Mae Lyngby.



Dr. Lyngby was born in Chicago, Illinois on 1-8-27 to his parents, Christian Nils Lyngby and Genevieve Hamilton Campbell. He graduated from Hirsch High School and served in the United States Air Force during WW II. When the war ended, he returned home and married the love of his life, Constance Mae Szeflin. They moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa where he attended Coe College. He was then accepted to medical School at the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine (CCOM). Upon graduating from medical school, Dr. Lyngby served as a primary care physician in Orangeburg, IL. He then returned to CCOM to complete residency training in Anesthesiology.



He was a Professor of Anesthesiology at CCOM, and was in practice for over for over thirty-five years. He was an excellent educator and skilled clinician. He was well respected by his colleagues and peers. Dr. Lyngby served several years as the Chair of the Anesthesiology Department before his retirement in 1991.



Dr. Lyngby was a fan of sailing, and sailed several times in the Chicago to Mackinac Island boat race. He was very talented with his hands, loved working with wood. He completed most of the interior woodwork in their retirement home in Crete, IL.



He had a keen mind for numbers, trivia, facts and dates. He loved working the daily crossword puzzles, and was a fan of classic movies. He had an excellent sense of humor, and always had a terrific joke. He had a love of the finer things in life like classical music, a good Cabernet and fast cars.



Dr. Lyngby will be remembered for his amazing work ethic, his kindness, loyalty, empathy and his passion for helping people. He was enormously generous and compassionate to all he encountered. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



Family members include: 3 daughters: Dr. Laura L. Mulloy (Anthony); Karen Mae Moffett (William); Gail Suzanne Mellinger (Deron); 7 grandchildren: Dr. Evan Mulloy; Joshua Mulloy; Leigha Moffett; Cherissa Moffett; and Samantha Moffett, Jenna Mellinger and Jacob Mellinger.



Memorial services will be private.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Midwestern University Student Scholarship Fund



Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2019