During the evening of March 4th, 2019, Christina "Chris" peacefully passed away at home surrounded by loved ones. She was 74 years old.



Chris was born in Saint Petersburg, Florida and grew up in Gainesville, FL where she went on to represent the City in the Miss Florida pageant. She attended Brenau Women's College in Gainesville, Ga and met her future husband on one of her frequent visits to stay with her Aunt Florence and Uncle Boyce Mangum here in Augusta. That initial blind date would lead to over 50 years of marriage. She began her forty-year career in the medical field at the Medical College of Georgia and finished with over twenty-five years of service at Northside Hospital in Atlanta. While living in Augusta, Chris was a member of the Junior League of Augusta, the Augusta Country Club and Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church.



Chris is preceded in death by her husband, Moffatt Hardeman "Hardy" Wylie, Jr. and her parents, Judge Wayne and Jane Carlisle.



Chris is survived by her three children, Moffatt Hardeman "Trey" Wylie, III, Jane Seabrook "Brook" Wilson (Billy), and Wayne Carlisle Wylie (Mandy) and four grandchildren, Matt, Davis, and Hardy Wilson and Carli Wylie as well as her sister Melanie Mikos.



Class, Kindness and Grace were words often used when referring to Chris. An avid reader, she loved to travel and trips enjoying the serenity of Edisto Beach were the highlight of each year. She loved dancing with her husband, a martini now and then and became a diehard Georgia fan; but more than anything else, she relished time with her family. Looking back on her life, she had no regrets.



A private memorial service will be held at Reid Memorial Presbyterian church with Dr. Matt Rich officiating.



To celebrate her life, the family will receive guests on Saturday March 9th, from 5pm to 7pm at "The Abbeys at Westlake" neighborhood clubhouse, 725 Glenn Abbey Drive, Martinez, GA 30907.



In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2261 Walton Way, Augusta, Ga 30904.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA, 30907 (706) 364-8484.