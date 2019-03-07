Home

POWERED BY

Services
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Heath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Combs Heath

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christine Combs Heath Obituary
Christine Combs Heath entered into rest on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at C.A.Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home Chapel at 2:30pm, Keith New officiating. Interment will be held at Walker Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 1428 Florence Street, Augusta, Georgia following the burial. Visitation will be held March 7, 2019 from 2-7pm at C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.

Survivors include son Derrick Heath; daughters Katarie Thomas, Anna Thomas-Ingram; son Willie Heath, Jr.; sisters Bobbie Jean Harris, Reann Murray, WillieMae Combs; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; niece Angela Brown; nephews Johnny Harris; Jerry Combs III, Jason Combs; sister-in-love Vera Davis; sons-in-love Cleveland Bush III, Jaba Campbell; daughters-in-love Sheree Arnold, Shanelle Perry.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now