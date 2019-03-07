|
Christine Combs Heath entered into rest on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at C.A.Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home Chapel at 2:30pm, Keith New officiating. Interment will be held at Walker Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 1428 Florence Street, Augusta, Georgia following the burial. Visitation will be held March 7, 2019 from 2-7pm at C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include son Derrick Heath; daughters Katarie Thomas, Anna Thomas-Ingram; son Willie Heath, Jr.; sisters Bobbie Jean Harris, Reann Murray, WillieMae Combs; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; niece Angela Brown; nephews Johnny Harris; Jerry Combs III, Jason Combs; sister-in-love Vera Davis; sons-in-love Cleveland Bush III, Jaba Campbell; daughters-in-love Sheree Arnold, Shanelle Perry.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2019