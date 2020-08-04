Christine Curry
Trenton, SC—Mrs. Christine Curry entered into rest August 3, 2020 at AU Medical Center-Augusta. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at Old Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Survivors include her husband, Edward Curry; one daughter: Rachel Curry; two sons: Kenneth Curry and Zachary (Francesca) Curry; two sisters: Mattie (Henry) Buckson and Montine Simpkins; three brothers: Ernest (Patricia) Broadwater, Roger (Lillie Mae) Broadwater, and Rev. Nelson (Rev. Roxanne) Broadwater; five grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. There will be NO Pubic Viewing. Online condolences may be submitted at www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
