North Augusta, SC—Christine "Cricket" Harvey Ellis, age 99, of North Augusta, SC died peacefully at home August 14, 2020. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on August 11, 1921 to Francis Lee and Blanche Roehl Harvey.
A consummate mother and homemaker, Cricket was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family, friends, and church events. Her love for her 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren knew no limits. She could always be counted on for wise advice and warm hugs.
Cricket had an unwavering faith in God. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for more than 65 years where she was active in the Stillwell Sunday School class and the Sunshine Circle. For several years she served as a 3rd grade Sunday School teacher. In more recent years she was a member of the Grace Gift Group, women dedicated to crocheting and knitting Afghans, hats, and other items for hospital patients, veterans and other community groups. She was also a hospice volunteer for several years.
A native of Knoxville, she graduated from Knoxville High School and attended the University of Tennessee for 2 years. Her attendance there was curtailed when she met a young TVA engineer, Ted W. Ellis, whom she married in 1942.
They moved to Augusta, Georgia, from Falls Church, VA, in 1945 when Ted was hired to help build the Clark Hill Dam. With a growing family, they decided to move across the Savannah River to North Augusta in 1953.
Cricket was predeceased in 2014 by Ted, her loving husband of 72 years. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother Albert Harvey and her sister Barbara Harvey Hogan. She is survived by her sons Don (Helene) Ellis of Manning, S.C., Larry (Carla) Ellis of North Augusta, S.C., Jeff (Patti) Ellis of Atlanta, Ga. and her daughter Karen (Del) Soule of Venice, Fl. She is also survived by grandchildren, Amy (Mark) Mezger, Steve Ellis, Jennifer (Rob) Gibbons, Crissy (Buff) Waters, Bruce (Melanie) Ellis, Adam Ellis, Ted (Sharolyn) Ellis, Austin (Jansen) Ellis and 13 great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Cricket's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church, 639 Georgia Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841. The family will receive friends outside the church from 1:30 until service time. Per church policy please wear appropriate masks. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Stillwell Sunday School Class.
Special thanks to Encompass Health Hospice and Estee Lanham, a special friend and caregiver.
For those so desiring, memorials may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 639 Georgia Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841.
This is the day the Lord hath made. Let us rejoice and be glad in it. Psalms 118:24.
