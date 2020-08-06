1/1
Christine Killam Hamilton
1936 - 2020
Greensboro, GA—Christine Julia Killam Hamilton
Christine Julia Killam Hamilton of Greensboro, GA passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Greensboro. Born June 12, 1936 in Belize City, Belize, Christine was the only daughter of three children born to the late Dr. Franklin Harrison Killam and Jessie Emily Baber Killam. Christine served her country in the Air Force Reserves as a medical air transport nurse and received an honorable discharge as a Lt. Colonel. She graduated from the Medical College of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science degree and went on to obtain her Master's in nursing. For many years she lived in Augusta, GA where she worked as a registered nurse at MCG. She retired from MCG having served as staff nurse, nurse supervisor and assistant nurse administrator. After retirement she move back to Greensboro, GA and worked awhile for Minnie G. Boswell Hospital. Christine was a very generous person who gave back to her community in many ways. She was a member of the Friends of the Library and was active in the American Nurses Association 10th District.
Survivors include a brother, Peter Killam; a number of nieces and nephews; and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by a brother, Horace Killam.
Graveside Services will be held, Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Greensboro City Cemetery, Memorial Drive, Greensboro, GA 30642 with Rev. Young Nguyen officiating. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/06/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Service
10:00 AM
Greensboro City Cemetery
