Napier Funeral Home
315 Main St.
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 663-3131
Christine McCarty Simmons


1936 - 2020
Christine McCarty Simmons Obituary
Christine McCarty Simmons
Graniteville, SC—Christine McCarty Simmons, age 83 a lifelong resident of Graniteville, South Carolina entered into eternal rest on Sunday February 2nd, 2020.
She is survived by her son Jimmie L. Chitty (Debra), daughter Mitzi Walker (Gene), sister Janet Thomas (Bari).
Grandchildren Amy Etchison (Mark), Jeremy Walker (Christi), Josef Walker, Julie Walker, Dana Williamson (Clifton), Sherry Wilson (Lee) and Chris Adkinson (Jennifer).
19 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Capers and Ruby Posey McCarty and 2 great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by those that loved her.
Funeral Service held at Napier Funeral Home Graniteville SC 3pm on February 10.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 2/10/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020
