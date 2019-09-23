Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
Christine Osborne
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Osborne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Osborne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Osborne Obituary
Christine Osborne
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Christine Osborne entered into rest on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Clarence Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Southview Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter Vonciel Wright, grandchildren, Jacqueline Simpson, Herman Simpson and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now