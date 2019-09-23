|
|
Christine Osborne
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Christine Osborne entered into rest on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Clarence Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Southview Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter Vonciel Wright, grandchildren, Jacqueline Simpson, Herman Simpson and a host of other relatives. Viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 24, 2019