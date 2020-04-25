|
Christine R. Canter
Evans, GA—Ms. Christine Roberts Canter, 76, entered into rest on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her residence.
Due to the ongoing restrictions for the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services will be held.
Ms. Canter was born in Savannah but lived in Evans since she was 8 years old. She was a retired LPN with the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home and was an Emeritus member and Past Matron of Martinez Chapter #464 OES. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her children; Deborah Wolfe, Allen Canter Jr., and Micheal Canter, a brother; Eddie Roberts (Linda), her sisters; Cathy Bieber (Bill) and Teresa Boothe, as well as seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
The family would like to express appreciation to Melinda, Mary and the entire nursing staff at Heartland Hospice for their care and support for Ms. Canter and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Golden Harvest Food Bank at www.goldenharvest.org or to Heartland Hospice at www. https://heartlandhospicefund.org/
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/26/2020
