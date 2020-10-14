1/
Christine W. (Chris) Davis
1944 - 2020
Christine (Chris) W. Davis
Evans, GA—Christine (Chris) W. Davis, 76 of Evans, Georgia, went to be with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, after a brief illness, on October 10, 2020.
Chris was born to Louis and Christine Warner in April of 1944 in Epps, Louisiana. As a child, she loved reading and often played on the family farm with siblings, Wayne, Wanda, Sula and Gary.
Chris met her husband, Tommy and were married 33 years before his passing in October 2010. They shared many milestones together, which included building their own home on land and raising chickens, horses, cows and ducks, just to name a few. In addition, three of her greatest loves were her granddaughters, Claire Evans, Rebekah Childs and Kathleen Evans. Chris "Nana" and the girls shared many great memories on the "farm" that included baptizing the chicks, painting chicks nails, naming countless animals, to include cows, Loretta and Dolly, named after her favorite singers.
In addition to being a dedicated mother and grandmother, she was a faithful friend to many and a held and unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. She loved her church, Riverview Church, Evans, GA and served in many capacities, such as 5th Sunday Committee. The devotion was evident by the outpouring of love, prayers and visits by many of the members and staff during her illness. The family is forever grateful for their sustained love and support.
Chris joins her parents, Louis and Christine and sister, Sula in Heaven. She is survived by her children, son, Bret (Lisa) Evans and daughter, Pam (Steve) Childs and her grandchildren, Claire, Rebekah and Kathleen.
Her desire was to donate her body to Augusta University, as her husband Tommy had done. There will be no service. Interment will be at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Riverview Church in her honor.
"See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared."
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 15, 2020, October 16, 2020

This may take a moment.

