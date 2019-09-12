Home

Hopkins Funeral Home
416 E. Robert Toombs Avenue
Washington, GA 30673
(706) 678-2525
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rehoboth Baptist Church
3219 Metasville Rd.
Washington, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Rehoboth Baptist Church
3219 Metasville Rd
Washington, GA
Christine Wheatley


1937 - 2019
Christine Wheatley Obituary
Christine Wheatley
Washington, Ga.—Mrs. Caroline Christine Sherrer Wheatley, 81, of Metasville Rd., passed away Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Rehoboth Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church (10:00) for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rehoboth Baptist Church, 3219 Metasville Rd., Washington, GA 30673.
Hopkins Funeral Home is in charge.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/13/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019
