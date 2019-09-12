|
Christine Wheatley
Washington, Ga.—Mrs. Caroline Christine Sherrer Wheatley, 81, of Metasville Rd., passed away Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Rehoboth Baptist Church. Visitation will be at the church (10:00) for one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rehoboth Baptist Church, 3219 Metasville Rd., Washington, GA 30673.
Hopkins Funeral Home is in charge.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/13/2019
