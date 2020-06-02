Christine Williams
Christine Williams
Augusta, Georgia—Christine Hillblom Williams 83, wife of the late John L. Williams entered into rest on Monday June 1, 2020 at her residence.
Survivors include daughter Sharon Richardson; sons James Hillblom and Frank Hillblom; sister Heide Bothenkamp; brothers Frank Martin and Rhinehardt Martin; grandchildren Brett and Dawson Richardson.
She worked in the medical field for 13 years, she was a realtor for Remax -Good News Realty. A member of Cokesbury united Methodist Church.
The family will be planning a service at a later time.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
