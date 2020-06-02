Christine Williams
Augusta, Georgia—Christine Hillblom Williams 83, wife of the late John L. Williams entered into rest on Monday June 1, 2020 at her residence.
Survivors include daughter Sharon Richardson; sons James Hillblom and Frank Hillblom; sister Heide Bothenkamp; brothers Frank Martin and Rhinehardt Martin; grandchildren Brett and Dawson Richardson.
She worked in the medical field for 13 years, she was a realtor for Remax -Good News Realty. A member of Cokesbury united Methodist Church.
The family will be planning a service at a later time.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.