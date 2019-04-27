|
Christopher "Charles" Blizzard, 75, companion of Brenda Linderman and husband to the late Martha Jane Council Blizzard, entered into eternal rest Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Augusta University. Funeral services will be held in the James Funeral Home Chapel at 3:30PM Sunday, April 28, 2019, with Dr. David Blizzard officiating. Interment Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth and Christopher Blizzard. Survivors include eight siblings, Ora Newsome (Billy), Jimmy Blizzard (Phyllis), Fay Newsome Axon, Mary Ann DuBose (David), Betty Ruth Koon (Paul), Phebe Blizzard, Henry Blizzard (Sandy) and David Blizzard (Carolyn); a multitude of nieces and nephews; and many friends. Serving as pallbearers will be his nephews and Eddie Bargeron.
The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home from 1:30-3:30PM prior to the services Sunday, April 28, 2019.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2019