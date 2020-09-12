1/
Christopher D. "Chris" Spiller
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher D. "Chris" Spiller
Modoc, SC—Christopher D. "Chris" Spiller, 53, of Modoc, SC, husband of Erin Trotter Spiller entered into rest on September 12, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Red Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service at the grave. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be observed, and masks required.
Mr. Spiller was born in Mobile, AL and was the son of Lois Loper and the late Robert Spiller. He was a Natural Resource Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He was a devoted member of Big Stevens Creek Baptist Church and a Gideon. Thanks to Pruitt Hospice, especially Tonya Joiner.
Survivors include his wife, his mother, and three daughters, Tyleigh, Novelyn, and Adaline; a stepbrother, Charlie Loper; an Uncle, Jerry Dixon; and two cousins, Chip & Jeff Dixon. He was predeceased by his stepfather, Henry Loper.
Memorials may be sent to the family for a college fund for his daughters.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please share a memory at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/13/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved