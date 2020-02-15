Home

Christopher Daggett


1970 - 2020
Augusta , Georgia —Christopher Bernard Daggett was born February 2, 1970 in Augusta, Ga to the late Andrew Davenport and Elizabeth Daggett. He departed this earthly life on February 7, 2020. Left behind to cherish his memories are his parents Elizabeth Rollins, stepfather Leroy Rollins, one sister Christine Brooks(Christopher) two brothers David and Tyrone Jackson, one half brother George Davis, devoted aunt Bernice Riggs, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - February 15 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
