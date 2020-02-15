|
Christopher Daggett
Augusta , Georgia —Christopher Bernard Daggett was born February 2, 1970 in Augusta, Ga to the late Andrew Davenport and Elizabeth Daggett. He departed this earthly life on February 7, 2020. Left behind to cherish his memories are his parents Elizabeth Rollins, stepfather Leroy Rollins, one sister Christine Brooks(Christopher) two brothers David and Tyrone Jackson, one half brother George Davis, devoted aunt Bernice Riggs, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020