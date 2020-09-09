Virley Christopher Davis
Augusta, GA—Virley Christopher Davis, 72, entered into rest Monday, September 7, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center.
Private memorial services will be held in the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors with Reverend Marion Williams officiating.
