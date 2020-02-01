|
Christopher Earl Duckworth September 3, 1976 – January 28, 2020
McDuffie County, GA—Mr. Christopher "Chris" Earl Duckworth entered into rest January 28, 2020. He was born September 3, 1976 in Monroe, GA. He was a native of McDuffie County, GA. He was a welder by trade. He was proceeded in death by his mother Kaye Q. Duckworth. He was survived by his Daughter Alexus Lee Duckworth, Father Tony Lee Duckworth, Sister Jeanne D. Browning (Craig) & his nieces and nephews. His memories will be cherished by all who loved him dearly. He loved to fish. Memorial service is still to be determined.
