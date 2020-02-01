Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Duckworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Earl "Chris" Duckworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Earl "Chris" Duckworth Obituary
Christopher Earl Duckworth September 3, 1976 – January 28, 2020
McDuffie County, GA—Mr. Christopher "Chris" Earl Duckworth entered into rest January 28, 2020. He was born September 3, 1976 in Monroe, GA. He was a native of McDuffie County, GA. He was a welder by trade. He was proceeded in death by his mother Kaye Q. Duckworth. He was survived by his Daughter Alexus Lee Duckworth, Father Tony Lee Duckworth, Sister Jeanne D. Browning (Craig) & his nieces and nephews. His memories will be cherished by all who loved him dearly. He loved to fish. Memorial service is still to be determined.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - February 2, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -