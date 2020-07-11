1/1
Christopher Joseph Mackenzie
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Joseph Mackenzie
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Christopher Joseph Mackenzie, beloved husband of Mrs. Lisa Mackenzie, age 37, entered into rest on July 3, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. He was born in Augusta on May 15, 1983. Chris also known as "Cmack" and "Cable Dog", was known as being a loving husband and father to his wife and children and lived every waking moment for his family. Chris was employed as a service technician with Comcast. In addition to his wife he is survived by his two sons Sulley Mackenzie and Dyllan Shook, two daughters Haley and Makalah Mackenzie, his parents Robyn (Rick) Shifflett, and Christopher (Victoria) Mackenzie, three brothers Chandler Shifflett, Jason Ouzts, and Paul Ouzts, and two sisters, Amanda Thompson, and Sarah Mackenzie. #MackenzieFTW
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/13/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved