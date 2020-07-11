Christopher Joseph Mackenzie
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. Christopher Joseph Mackenzie, beloved husband of Mrs. Lisa Mackenzie, age 37, entered into rest on July 3, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. He was born in Augusta on May 15, 1983. Chris also known as "Cmack" and "Cable Dog", was known as being a loving husband and father to his wife and children and lived every waking moment for his family. Chris was employed as a service technician with Comcast. In addition to his wife he is survived by his two sons Sulley Mackenzie and Dyllan Shook, two daughters Haley and Makalah Mackenzie, his parents Robyn (Rick) Shifflett, and Christopher (Victoria) Mackenzie, three brothers Chandler Shifflett, Jason Ouzts, and Paul Ouzts, and two sisters, Amanda Thompson, and Sarah Mackenzie. #MackenzieFTW
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 please sign the online guestbook at www.tlkingfh.com
