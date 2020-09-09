Lee was a one of a kind soul whose smile and laughter was contagious. Never met a stranger and he definitely went above and beyond for his family, friends and later his wife and children. He may be gone from this earth but he will forever live in the hearts of us all. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting this kid you know what I mean... Fly high Leeapold.. Ima miss that cheesy grin you would have everytime I called you Leeapold!!! Love you Always and Forever Kiddo!!!_

Carrie Highsmith

Family