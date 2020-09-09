Christopher Lee Reynolds, Jr
Augusta, GA—Christopher Lee Reynolds, Jr, 24, husband of Destiny Reynolds, entered into rest Monday, August 24, 2020.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Sandra Leighton and Reverend Wayne Usry officiating.
