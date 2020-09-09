1/
Christopher Lee Reynolds Jr.
Christopher Lee Reynolds, Jr
Augusta, GA—Christopher Lee Reynolds, Jr, 24, husband of Destiny Reynolds, entered into rest Monday, August 24, 2020.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM with Pastor Sandra Leighton and Reverend Wayne Usry officiating.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 8, 2020
Lee was a one of a kind soul whose smile and laughter was contagious. Never met a stranger and he definitely went above and beyond for his family, friends and later his wife and children. He may be gone from this earth but he will forever live in the hearts of us all. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting this kid you know what I mean... Fly high Leeapold.. Ima miss that cheesy grin you would have everytime I called you Leeapold!!! Love you Always and Forever Kiddo!!!_
Carrie Highsmith
Family
September 8, 2020
Lee was one of the sweetest i have ever met. I have known him since diapers and even then he was always the type of person to make you laugh. He had such a wonderful soul and everyone around him couldn’t help but smile. He is gone but NEVER forgotten, he will live through every single person he has had an impact on & most importantly those beautiful baby of his.
Brooklyne Gaskins
Family
September 7, 2020
Sorry for your lose
Tammy Hesselton
Friend
