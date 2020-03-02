|
|
Christopher Mark Yoho
Blythe, Georgia—Christopher Yoho (58) of Blythe entered into rest on Feb. 28th, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center after a brave fight with cancer. Chris was a talented electric motor winder who loved country music, fixing cars, and animals. He was welcomed into the Lord's arms by his father Arthur and his brother Gregg. He will be missed by his mother Sharon. He will continue to be loved and remembered by Deanne Yoho, Ashley, and Ryan (Nikki) Whitaker, Aletha, Eric, Katie, and Andrew Snowberger, his Bath Edie Rd family, and his many life-long friends. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, March 4th at 4PM at Blythe United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to the .
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747
www.kingfh
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/03/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2020