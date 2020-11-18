Christopher Martin "Mark" Paulos
Augusta, GA—Christopher Martin "Mark" Paulos of Augusta GA. passed away suddenly in Nov. 12, 2020. He was 74.
Mark was predeceased by his parents, Doris Paulos and Chris Paulos. He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen (Mills) and brothers Keith Paulos, Alex Paulos and Blake Paulos.
His great loves in life were sailing and art, specifically water colors. He graduated from Butler High School in 1964.
Mark then served in Vietnam as a Navy SeaBee in the late sixties, returning to Augusta and completing a degree in Art from Augusta College. He worked for Patchin Mingledorff architectural firm as a draftsman before spending 17 years at Savannah River Plant before the side effects of Agent Orange forced him into early retirement. Afterwards, he returned to his first love, that being art, that had its beginnings at Murphy Junior High School where he painted pictures of hot rods with the accompanying flame designs.
Post retirement, he became a person of interest where he was regularly spotted on the sidewalks around the Summerville area in his studio chair in front of an easel crafting water colors of historically and architecturally significant homes and buildings, not only in Summerville, but all over Augusta and the southeast, with Augusta Magazine having done a feature article on him several years ago. The family has plans for a gathering and memorial in the future, hopefully at the Augusta Sailing Club. Meanwhile, Mark has caught a gentle southern breeze and has raised the mainsail.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 19, 2020