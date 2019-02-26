|
Mr. Christopher Scott Collins, Sr., 48 of Jones Chapel Rd., Lincolnton entered into rest on Monday, February 25, 2019 at University Hospital, Augusta.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2p.m. at First Assembly of God, Lincolnton. Interment will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary on Thursday beginning at 1p.m. until the hour of the service.
Mr. Collins was born on February 18, 1971 in Griffin, Ga. In 1985, his family moved to Lincolnton, Ga. and he graduated from Wilkes Academy, Washington in 1989. Afterwards, he attended Gordon College and worked in mobile home sales for many years, later becoming a licensed real estate agent. Recently he had worked with Southern Classic Realty. His brother, Bill Collins, preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Quarles Collins; sons, Christopher Collins, Jr. and Brandon Collins; father, William H. "Billy" Collins and wife, Joann; mother, Sandra Gordy Wolcott and husband Frank of Birmingham; sister, Laurie Larson and husband, Eric of Evans; mother-in-law, Janis Holley and husband Larry of Stapleton; sister-in-law, Stephanie Hadden and husband Randy of Avera; nieces and nephews, Alia Collins, Sgt. Dylan Collins, Hunter Larson, John Michael Larson, Macie Lyn Hadden and Kathryn Hadden.
Memorial contributions may be made to United Way, P.O. Box 1724, Augusta, Ga 30903-1724.
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Christopher S. Collins, Sr.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019