Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beggs Funeral Home
200 May Avenue
Lincolnton, GA 30817
706-359-4117
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Scott Collins Sr.


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher Scott Collins Sr. Obituary
Mr. Christopher Scott Collins, Sr., 48 of Jones Chapel Rd., Lincolnton entered into rest on Monday, February 25, 2019 at University Hospital, Augusta.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2p.m. at First Assembly of God, Lincolnton. Interment will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends in the church sanctuary on Thursday beginning at 1p.m. until the hour of the service.

Mr. Collins was born on February 18, 1971 in Griffin, Ga. In 1985, his family moved to Lincolnton, Ga. and he graduated from Wilkes Academy, Washington in 1989. Afterwards, he attended Gordon College and worked in mobile home sales for many years, later becoming a licensed real estate agent. Recently he had worked with Southern Classic Realty. His brother, Bill Collins, preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Quarles Collins; sons, Christopher Collins, Jr. and Brandon Collins; father, William H. "Billy" Collins and wife, Joann; mother, Sandra Gordy Wolcott and husband Frank of Birmingham; sister, Laurie Larson and husband, Eric of Evans; mother-in-law, Janis Holley and husband Larry of Stapleton; sister-in-law, Stephanie Hadden and husband Randy of Avera; nieces and nephews, Alia Collins, Sgt. Dylan Collins, Hunter Larson, John Michael Larson, Macie Lyn Hadden and Kathryn Hadden.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Way, P.O. Box 1724, Augusta, Ga 30903-1724.

Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave., Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Christopher S. Collins, Sr.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now