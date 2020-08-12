1/
Christopher Washington
Coram, NY—Christopher Washington entered into rest August 3, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church (Beech Island.) Mask and Social Distancing will be practiced. Viewing will be held from 1 - 3pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Survivors are his mother Kiesha Washington-Dean and stepfather Jimmy Dean Sr.; siblings, Malik Washington and Devin Washington; step-sisters, Shinnequa Dean and Tanisha Whitney; his step-brothers, Jimmy (Tasha) Dean Jr. and Jermaine Holmes; grandparents, Edwin and Rosemary Taylor, Lettie Washington, and Larry (Tammy) Mack; and his great-grandmother Mabel Mack; aunt, Tara Taylor, uncles, Brandon and Tracey Washington, and his Godson Edwin Trevon Brown. Condolences may be submitted at www.glbrightharpmortuary.com.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Ave., North Augusta, SC
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
