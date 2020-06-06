Christy McKenzie Coy
Boiling Springs, SC—Christy L. McKenzie Coy, 62, entered into rest on June 2, 2020 in Boiling Springs, SC., wife of Hubert Craig Coy.
Christy was born in Junction City, Kansas on May 29, 1958, she lived most of her life in Martinez-Evans area where she graduated from Evans High School and Phillips College.
Additional survivors include her son James T. Wilkins, III. (Tara); mother Frances A. McKenzie, grandchildren Karsyn, Cole and Brock, great-granddaughter Blakely. She is preceded in death by her father Jim McKenzie and her sister Lori McKenzie.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.