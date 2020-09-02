1/1
Christy Rhinehart-Cunningham
Augusta, GA.—Ms. Christy Ann Rhinehart-Cunningham entered into rest on August 25, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Walker Memorial Park. Christy was a 1982 graduate of Lucy C. Laney High School; South Carolina St. University and later earning a Juris Doctorate Degree from Atlanta Law School. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving daughter, Yanna Janae' Cunningham; father, William Rhinehart, sisiters, Robin Rhinehart and Bridget Rhinehart; aunts, Agnes Marshall, Catherine Davis, Lovie Curry and Mattie Merriweather; devoted and caring cousins, Ylonda G. White, Denise Blades, Yolanda Greenwood and Monokia Ingram; sister in-law, Linda Rhinehart; thirteen God-children, God mothers, Eula Reese, Marie Johnson, Dorothy Kemper and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Cunningham may be viewed on Friday from 12 noon-6 pm at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther Kinng Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Walker Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
