Cindy Freeman
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Cindy Martin Freeman, 56, beloved wife of Rex E. Freeman, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at the SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME Chapel on HAYNE AVE. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at SHELLHOUSE-RIVERS FUNERAL HOME, 715 EAST PINE LOG RD (NOT THE HAYNE AVE. LOCATION).
Born in Aiken, Cindy was the daughter of Brenda P. Martin (Donald) Morgan and the late Roger F. Martin of Graniteville, SC. She worked in manufacturing with FMC, Kimberly-Clark and eventually the US Postal Service as a mail carrier. She and Rex had been married for 18 years. Cindy was an avid lover of animals, great and small. Her favorite past time was fishing, RVing with her husband Rex and her two dogs, Freeman and Arlene.
In addition to her husband and mother, Cindy leaves behind two stepsons, Matthew (Brittany) Freeman, Adam (Jenna) Freeman both of Aiken; two granddaughters, Sage Freeman and Madilyn Freeman; a sister, Beverly (Louis) Wilson, Suffolk, VA and a nephew, William Wilson.
Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Barbara Martin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to FOTAS (Friends Of The Animal Shelter), PO Box 2207 Aiken, SC 29802.
SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC 29801
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/22/20
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020