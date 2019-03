Cynthia (Cindy) Elizabeth Rogers passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Hilton Head, SC while visiting with her sisters. She is now with her Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ.



Cindy, 71, was born in Des Moines, IA to O.B. and Marie Walmer. She was a 1966 graduate of North Kansas City High School. She married Robert (Bob) Rogers on July 2, 1966. They moved from Kansas City to Augusta in 1978. Cindy was retired from administration with the Richmond County Sherriff's Department in 2010. She was a wonderful caring wife, mother, grandmother (Nana), sister, aunt and cousin.



In addition to her husband, Bob, Cindy is survived by her son: Michael (Shelly); her daughter: Melissa (Rod Hale); Grandchildren: Lauren, Matthew, Emily, Justin, Meagan, Veronica, Robert, and Joseph; 3 great grandchildren: Johnnie Mae, Logan, Jackson, and Sebastian; Sisters: Carolyn Clark and Olivia (Dave) Harrison; many nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Monday, March 4, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Van Alstine celebrant. The funeral vigil will be Sunday evening at 7:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2607 Lumpkin Rd., Augusta, GA 30906.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com. Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary