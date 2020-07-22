1/1
Claire Ruth Pugh
North Augusta, SC—Graveside Services for Mrs. Claire Ruth Pugh, 81, who entered into rest July 21, 2020 will be held Friday morning at 10:00 in Westover Memorial Park, Fr. Richard Wilson officiating.
Mrs. Pugh is a native of Queens, NY having made the CSRA her home for the past 71 years. Claire loved long walks on the beach gathering seashells, taking family and friends to "her city", New York and also a good one on one political debate. She was an avid reader, as the many pictures of her depict, even as a small child. Mrs. Pugh also loved crocheting and the adventure of finding new family members in her many genealogy searches. She was preceded in death be her parents, William and Claire Duck; daughters, Susan Smith and Theresa Broome; brother, Bill Duck.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Douglas Pugh; daughters, Sharon (David) McBride and Catherine Key (Dorothy Reagan); sons, Raymond (Patricia) Knotts and Douglas (Rachel) Pugh, Jr.; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sister, Debi (Paul) DeGennaro; brother, Bob (Diane) Duck.
Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 1442 Harper Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Grici cunningham
Friend
