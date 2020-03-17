|
|
Clara Cecilia Punaro Tantillo
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Clara Cecilia Punaro Tantillo, 99, entered into rest March 8, 2020. In consideration of the extraordinary circumstances associated with the Coronavirus, the family will hold private funeral services on Saturday. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
For complete obituary information and registry visit www.PoseyCares.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sacred Heart Cultural Center, 1301 Greene Street, Augusta, GA 30901 or The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, 720 Telfair Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181).
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/18/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 18, 2020