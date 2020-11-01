1/
Clara Dixon Spellings Weathers
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Dixon Weathers
Evans, GA—Clara Elizabeth Dixon Spellings Weathers, 83, loving wife of the late Percy Julian Spellings and the late James Stanford Weathers, 1stSFT/USMC, entered into her eternal rest early Friday, October 30, 2020. Funeral services were held in the James Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00PM Sunday, November 1, 2020, with Rev. Ed Chance and Chris Calhoun, her cousin, officiating. Interment followed in the Waldens United Methodist Church cemetery in Avera.
The only daughter born to the late Julia Will Rhodes Dixon and the late William Leon Dixon, Clara grew up on a farm in Avera. As a child Clara enjoyed her horses, particularly "Patsy". She was 1955 graduate of Wrens High School where she was a lettered, star basketball player occupying the guard position. She then attended Barrett School of Nursing, graduating in 1958. Clara met her first husband, PJ Spellings, while working as a nurse at Procter and Gamble in Augusta. It was with PJ that she adopted her daughter, Kymber. She later married James S. Weathers, 1stSGT/USMC. They travelled extensively and devoted her time to supporting veterans as a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. In her career, she spent 30 years at Doctors Hospital during which time she held the positions of Head Nurse in Dialysis and, her most loved position, Assistant Supervisor of the Operating Room. Through her life, Clara enjoyed acrobatic waterskiing, gardening and canning, crossword puzzles, trivia and was a voracious reader. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling--many visits to Los Angeles to visit her daughter, and to Jamaica with her sister-in-law, Ann Beasley. Clara was extremely smart and driven to do things her way.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Kymber Blake Froschauer (Scott) of Los Angeles CA; brother, Terrell Dixon (Ann) of Eatonton; and aunt, Betty Calhoun of Wadley.
Pallbearers were Chris Calhoun, Ben Cooper, Britt Cooper, Bryan Cooper, Scott Froschauer and Jimmy Miller.
The family received friends from 1:00–2:00PM at James Funeral Home prior to the services.
Memorials in her name may be made to Augusta Warrior Project, 701 Greene St, Augusta GA 30901.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com to sign the personal guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Clara Elizabeth Dixon Spellings Weathers.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/02/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Funeral service
12:00 PM
James Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
630 North Main
Wrens, GA 30833
(706) 547-2522
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved