Clara Dixon Weathers
Evans, GA—Clara Elizabeth Dixon Spellings Weathers, 83, loving wife of the late Percy Julian Spellings and the late James Stanford Weathers, 1stSFT/USMC, entered into her eternal rest early Friday, October 30, 2020. Funeral services were held in the James Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00PM Sunday, November 1, 2020, with Rev. Ed Chance and Chris Calhoun, her cousin, officiating. Interment followed in the Waldens United Methodist Church cemetery in Avera.
The only daughter born to the late Julia Will Rhodes Dixon and the late William Leon Dixon, Clara grew up on a farm in Avera. As a child Clara enjoyed her horses, particularly "Patsy". She was 1955 graduate of Wrens High School where she was a lettered, star basketball player occupying the guard position. She then attended Barrett School of Nursing, graduating in 1958. Clara met her first husband, PJ Spellings, while working as a nurse at Procter and Gamble in Augusta. It was with PJ that she adopted her daughter, Kymber. She later married James S. Weathers, 1stSGT/USMC. They travelled extensively and devoted her time to supporting veterans as a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. In her career, she spent 30 years at Doctors Hospital during which time she held the positions of Head Nurse in Dialysis and, her most loved position, Assistant Supervisor of the Operating Room. Through her life, Clara enjoyed acrobatic waterskiing, gardening and canning, crossword puzzles, trivia and was a voracious reader. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling--many visits to Los Angeles to visit her daughter, and to Jamaica with her sister-in-law, Ann Beasley. Clara was extremely smart and driven to do things her way.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Kymber Blake Froschauer (Scott) of Los Angeles CA; brother, Terrell Dixon (Ann) of Eatonton; and aunt, Betty Calhoun of Wadley.
Pallbearers were Chris Calhoun, Ben Cooper, Britt Cooper, Bryan Cooper, Scott Froschauer and Jimmy Miller.
The family received friends from 1:00–2:00PM at James Funeral Home prior to the services.
Memorials in her name may be made to Augusta Warrior Project, 701 Greene St, Augusta GA 30901.
Visit www.JamesFHWrens.com
to sign the personal guestbook.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Clara Elizabeth Dixon Spellings Weathers.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/02/2020