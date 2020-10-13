1/1
Clara Elizabeth Battle Roberts
2020 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Clara Elizabeth Battle Roberts
Warrenton, GA—Mrs. Clara Elizabeth "Ms. CB" Battle Roberts, of 143 Hudson Street, Warrenton, GA passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 at her residence. The Home-Going Celebration Service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Springfield Baptist Church 'parking area' in Thomson, GA with the Pastor, Rev. Frederick D. Favors as Eulogist and the Rev. Lester Woods as Presider. The Interment will be held in the Westview Cemetery in Thomson, GA following the service. No Repast will be entertained. Family members and friends may sign the guest book on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 1-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. On the day of service, the funeral procession will leave the residence at 10:15 a.m.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/14/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved