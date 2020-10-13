Mrs. Clara Elizabeth Battle Roberts
Warrenton, GA—Mrs. Clara Elizabeth "Ms. CB" Battle Roberts, of 143 Hudson Street, Warrenton, GA passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 at her residence. The Home-Going Celebration Service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Springfield Baptist Church 'parking area' in Thomson, GA with the Pastor, Rev. Frederick D. Favors as Eulogist and the Rev. Lester Woods as Presider. The Interment will be held in the Westview Cemetery in Thomson, GA following the service. No Repast will be entertained. Family members and friends may sign the guest book on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 1-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. On the day of service, the funeral procession will leave the residence at 10:15 a.m.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/14/2020