|
|
Clara Hobbs
Evans, GA—Mrs. Clara Reed Hobbs, 96, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Mrs. Hobbs had the heart of a servant. She was a charter member of Lumpkin Road Baptist Church. She married her second husband, Thomas who was a pastor. Together they served in many churches. During their ministry together, she was a devoted pastor's wife. She sang in many church choirs and was actively involved in various ministries in the churches where they served. One of her favorite ministries was the Shadow of the Steeple Tract Ministry in Clarksville, GA. She was a strong and gracious woman who adored her family. When her family came to visit, she would always make everyone their favorite food to enjoy. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Mrs. Hobbs is preceded in death by her first husband, Homer Alvin Burkett; second husband, Thomas Hobbs; son, Joe Burkett; parents, Joseph Dillard Craven and Naomi Latty Craven; and siblings, Polly, Kathleen, Jurell, Barnell, Allen and Banks. Survivors include her son, Kenneth E. Burkett (Sally); daughter, Sherry Evans; daughter-in-law, Cathy Burkett; grandchildren, Rhonda Brand (Adam), Travis Burkett (Carrie), Jason Evans (Christy) Ansley Warren (Chris) and Adam Evans (Millie); great-grandchildren, Kenly Brand, Corah Brand, Reed Burkett, Emma Burkett, Karlie Evans, Erin Evans, Ethan Warren, Ashlin Warren and Aiden Warren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4pm at Lumpkin Road Baptist Church with Rev. Don Stone officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the church. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Honorary pallbearers will be the Ambassadors Sunday School Class of Lumpkin Road Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lumpkin Road Baptist Church Mission Fund, 2540 Lumpkin Road Augusta, GA 30906.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/25/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 25, 2019