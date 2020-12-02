1/
Clara Ruth McDaniel
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clara Ruth McDaniel
Appling, Ga—Entered into rest on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Clara Ruth Self McDaniel, 92, wife of the late Fred McDaniel, in addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son: Charles William McDaniel and granddaughter: Julie McDaniel Powell.
Ruth was a lifelong resident of Augusta and longtime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir, the Adult Bible Class and taught Sunday school. She enjoyed volunteering at church and cooking for her church family. Ruth's hobbies were gardening and fishing.
Family members include her son: Jimmy M. McDaniel (Tillie), daughter: Janice McDaniel Partridge (Billy); grandchildren: Angela Sharp (Michael), Callie Blackburn, Benjamin McDaniel (Jennifer); 9 great-grandchildren; her sister: Mary Bartlett and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 3880 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30909
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - December 3, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved