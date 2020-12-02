Clara Ruth McDaniel
Appling, Ga—Entered into rest on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Clara Ruth Self McDaniel, 92, wife of the late Fred McDaniel, in addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son: Charles William McDaniel and granddaughter: Julie McDaniel Powell.
Ruth was a lifelong resident of Augusta and longtime member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir, the Adult Bible Class and taught Sunday school. She enjoyed volunteering at church and cooking for her church family. Ruth's hobbies were gardening and fishing.
Family members include her son: Jimmy M. McDaniel (Tillie), daughter: Janice McDaniel Partridge (Billy); grandchildren: Angela Sharp (Michael), Callie Blackburn, Benjamin McDaniel (Jennifer); 9 great-grandchildren; her sister: Mary Bartlett and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 3880 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30909
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - December 3, 2020