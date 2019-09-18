Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
2700 Deans Bridge Rd
Augusta, GA
Clara Scott Benfield Obituary
Clara Scott Benfield
Aiken, SC—Mrs. Clara Scott Benfield, 96, entered into rest on Friday, September 13, 2019.
Mrs. Benfield was born in Glen Alpine, North Carolina and called Aiken, South Carolina home.
Mrs. Benfield is preceded in death by her husband LT. Ray E. Benfield; parents, Alice Victoria and Samuel Scott; siblings, Ed Scott, Sam Scott, Dwight Scott, Dinsey Craft, Virginia Rowell, Mary Meadows and Ernest Scott. Survivors include her son Ray Scott Benfield (Kelley) of Mulberry, Florida and daughter Vicki Rishel of Augusta, Georgia; grandchildren, Benji Lee (Tasha) of Aiken County, South Carolina, Ryan Benfield (Dr. Eman Sharawy) of Aiken, South Carolina, Eric Benfield (Destiny Mealing) of Aiken, South Carolina, and Aubrey Rishel (Jason Martin) of Augusta, Georgia; and 12 great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Rd., Augusta, GA 30906. Pastor Ken McDonald and Pastor Irene Albritton will be officiating. Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road is handling the arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/19/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019
