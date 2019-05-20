|
|
Mrs. Clara Westmoreland Temples, 100, wife of 68 years to the late Ralph Temples, entered into rest Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Kentwood Nursing Home.
Graveside services were held in Hillcrest Memorial Park on Friday, May 17, 2019 with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.
Mrs. Temples was born in Gainesville, GA to the late Charles and May Cannon Westmoreland on December 3, 1918. She was a homemaker and a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church since the 1950's.
survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and E.J. Maddocks of Augusta, daughter Jan Temples of Hilton Head Island, SC; grandsons, Jared Maddocks (Catherina) and Jeffrey (Ana) Maddocks; great-grandson A.J. Maddocks.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 20, 2019