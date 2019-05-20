Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Temples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Temples

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clara Temples Obituary
Mrs. Clara Westmoreland Temples, 100, wife of 68 years to the late Ralph Temples, entered into rest Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Kentwood Nursing Home.

Graveside services were held in Hillcrest Memorial Park on Friday, May 17, 2019 with Reverend John Donaldson officiating.

Mrs. Temples was born in Gainesville, GA to the late Charles and May Cannon Westmoreland on December 3, 1918. She was a homemaker and a member of Burns Memorial United Methodist Church since the 1950's.

survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and E.J. Maddocks of Augusta, daughter Jan Temples of Hilton Head Island, SC; grandsons, Jared Maddocks (Catherina) and Jeffrey (Ana) Maddocks; great-grandson A.J. Maddocks.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now