Clara W. Widener
Matthews, Georgia—Clara Welch Widener, 61, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at University Hospital of Augusta.
The family will hold a private graveside service on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the Walker Family Cemetery, Dearing, Ga. with the Dr. Don Widener officiating. Due to the current gathering restrictions, the family would appreciate any phone calls, emails, cards and text messages during this time.
Clara was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed She loved her flowers, coloring books, and always taking care of everybody.
She was preceded in death by her companion of 32 years, Bo Holley, a sister, Jeanette Lariscy and a grandchild Wynter Richardson.
Survivors include her three children, April Widener and husband Danny Ellington, Sean Widener and fiancé Gloria, and Jeffrey Widener; 3 brothers, Julian Welch, Clyde Welch and Eddie Welch; 1 sister, Elizabeth Geeter; 9 grandchildren, Shelbie Widener, Ethan Martinez, Madison Widener, Mason Widener, Drake Ellington, Gaige Ellington, Isabelle Widener, Cam Widener and Will Widener; and several nieces and nephews.
