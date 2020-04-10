Home

Starling-Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services
435 W Milledgeville Rd
Harlem, GA 30814
(706) 556-6524
Clara W. Widener


1959 - 2020
Clara W. Widener Obituary
Clara W. Widener
Matthews, Georgia—Clara Welch Widener, 61, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at University Hospital of Augusta.
The family will hold a private graveside service on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the Walker Family Cemetery, Dearing, Ga. with the Dr. Don Widener officiating. Due to the current gathering restrictions, the family would appreciate any phone calls, emails, cards and text messages during this time.
Clara was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed She loved her flowers, coloring books, and always taking care of everybody.
She was preceded in death by her companion of 32 years, Bo Holley, a sister, Jeanette Lariscy and a grandchild Wynter Richardson.
Survivors include her three children, April Widener and husband Danny Ellington, Sean Widener and fiancé Gloria, and Jeffrey Widener; 3 brothers, Julian Welch, Clyde Welch and Eddie Welch; 1 sister, Elizabeth Geeter; 9 grandchildren, Shelbie Widener, Ethan Martinez, Madison Widener, Mason Widener, Drake Ellington, Gaige Ellington, Isabelle Widener, Cam Widener and Will Widener; and several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.starlingfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook. STARLING FUNERAL HOME, HARLEM, GEORGIA 706-556-6524
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/12/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020
