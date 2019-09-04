|
|
Claranetta Rose Richards Polk
Augusta, Ga—Mrs. Claranetta Polk, the wife of Robert Polk, Jr., entered into rest Monday, September 2, 2019, surrounded by her family, at her home.
Funeral services will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, 405 Sand Bar Ferry Road, Augusta. Pastor William B. Blount, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Polk may be viewed today (Friday) from 6 to 8 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Inc. 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/6/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019