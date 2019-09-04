Home

Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Greater Young Zion Baptist Church
405 Sand Bar Ferry Road
, Augusta, GA
Claranetta Rose Richards Polk

Claranetta Rose Richards Polk Obituary
Claranetta Rose Richards Polk
Augusta, Ga—Mrs. Claranetta Polk, the wife of Robert Polk, Jr., entered into rest Monday, September 2, 2019, surrounded by her family, at her home.
Funeral services will be 3:00 pm, Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Greater Young Zion Baptist Church, 405 Sand Bar Ferry Road, Augusta. Pastor William B. Blount, Sr., officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Polk may be viewed today (Friday) from 6 to 8 pm at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Inc. 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/6/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019
