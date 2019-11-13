|
|
Clarence Kenneth Ansley
Warrenton, GA—Mr. Clarence Kenneth Ansley age 86, husband of the late Barbara Jean Burgamy Ansley entered into rest Tuesday morning November 12, 2019 at his residence,
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday November 15, 2019 at the Long Creek Baptist Church with Revs. Cody Ansley and Jim Ansley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Ansley will lie in state one hour prior to funeral services in the church sanctuary.
Mr. Ansley a native and lifelong resident of Warren County was the son of the late Elizabeth Myrtle Abbott Ansley and William Elmo Ansley. A 1950 graduate of Warren County High School, Mr. Ansley was a retired dairy farmer and a member of the Shoals Old Line Primitive Baptist Church. In addition, Mr. Ansley served as a board member and former President of the Warren County Farm Bureau, former board member of the Georgia Dairy Board, former board member of the Warren County Board of Registrars, member Georgia Cattlemen's Association, and a member of the county committee for the McDuffie Farm Service Agency.
Survivors include his sons, Jeff (Pam) Ansley, Pat (Tracy) Ansley both of Warrenton, Rev. Jim (Leslie) Ansley of Cleveland, GA and Kip (Tanya) Ansley of Union Point, GA; sister, Dorinda Ansley Clark of Thomson, GA, 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Mr. Ansley was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Ansley, a brother, William Randolph Ansley, and a sister, Florelle Ansley Brewer.
Pallbearers will be Christian Ansley, Kyle Ansley, Blake Ansley, Quinton McGahee, Justin McGahee, & Caleb McGahee.
Friends may call at the residence.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M Thursday evening at Lowe Funeral Home.
If so desired, memorials may be made to the Shoals Old Line Primitive Baptist Church C/O Mr. Quinton McGahee 2176 Bastonville Rd Gibson, GA 30810
LOWE FUNERAL HOME 77 W. GIBSON STREET WARRENTON, GA 30828 (706) 465-3333.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/14/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019