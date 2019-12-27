|
Mr. Clarence Martin
Edgefield, SC—Mr. Clarence "Baebae" Martin of Jeter Street, entered into rest December 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses with Brother Thomas Jackson officiating.
The remains will lie in state in the Hall at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Sunset Garden Memorial Park.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Byrd Martin; a daughter, Nateesha Martin; three sons, Quintus Byrd, Terrence Martin and Thomas Martin; four brothers, Shep (Tina) Martin, Jr., Willie (Jozell) Martin, Eugene (Barbara) Martin and Floyd (Veronica) Elam; three sisters, Jeanette Scurry, Allene Andrews and Fannie Mae Johnson; sister-in-law, Mary Elam; mother-in-law, Luecinda B. Elam; father-in-law, Thomas (Ethel) Simpkins; ten grandchildren, one great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will assemble at the residence at 2:15 p.m.
G. L. Brightharp & sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
The Augusta Chronicle - December 28, 2019
