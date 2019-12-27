Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brightharp & Sons
250 Coral Street
Edgefield , SC 29824
803-637-4900
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:15 PM
the residence
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence Martin Obituary
Mr. Clarence Martin
Edgefield, SC—Mr. Clarence "Baebae" Martin of Jeter Street, entered into rest December 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses with Brother Thomas Jackson officiating.
The remains will lie in state in the Hall at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Sunset Garden Memorial Park.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Byrd Martin; a daughter, Nateesha Martin; three sons, Quintus Byrd, Terrence Martin and Thomas Martin; four brothers, Shep (Tina) Martin, Jr., Willie (Jozell) Martin, Eugene (Barbara) Martin and Floyd (Veronica) Elam; three sisters, Jeanette Scurry, Allene Andrews and Fannie Mae Johnson; sister-in-law, Mary Elam; mother-in-law, Luecinda B. Elam; father-in-law, Thomas (Ethel) Simpkins; ten grandchildren, one great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will assemble at the residence at 2:15 p.m.
G. L. Brightharp & sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - December 28, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -